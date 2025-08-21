Tshwane to lure investment with summit
Mayor Nasiphi Moya says its plan identifies 10 sectors with the potential to diversify and strengthen the city’s economy
21 August 2025 - 17:10
SA’s capital city is set to hold its inaugural Tshwane investment summit on September 10 to attract capital and position the metro as a destination where doing business is easy.
This would help bolster economic growth that would, in turn, assist the metro to provide reliable services to residents, improve infrastructure, and restore dignity to households across Tshwane, executive mayor Nasiphi Moya said on Thursday. ..
