Standard Bank accuses commission of ‘ignorance’ for R8.5bn loss in rand rigging case
The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in chat rooms
21 August 2025 - 10:31
Days after the Competition Commission held a media briefing in 2017 alleging Standard Bank was part of an international cartel that manipulated the rand-dollar exchange rate, the bank’s share price dropped 3.5%. The value of the fall was R8.5bn.
The financial dent was not justified because the commission’s case was without evidence...
