Cyril Ramaphosa urges Japan to ease tariffs as SA seeks alternatives to US market
Ramaphosa has punted SA as the continental platform from which Japanese firms could expand their exports across Africa
21 August 2025 - 10:47
SA is seeking eased export duties on its goods to Japan, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying fairer market access is critical as African countries face greater trade barriers from the US.
Speaking at the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (Ticad), Ramaphosa said the uncertainty of the global trade order underscored the need for SA and its neighbours to diversify its trade markets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.