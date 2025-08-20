Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top court told
Competition watchdog urges Constitutional Court to revive charges over a 10-year currency scandal
20 August 2025 - 05:00
The Competition Commission has urged the Constitutional Court to revive charges over a 10-year rand rigging scandal, arguing the manipulation inflicted “permanent structural damage” on the currency and skewed about R35-trillion in trade flows.
The saga stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013. The commission filed its complaint in 2015 after its investigations found that more than 20 local and international banks colluded to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in an instant chat room dubbed “ZAR Domination”...
