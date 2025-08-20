Prasa wage deal ‘enforceable’, Creecy says

Minister of transport Barbara Creecy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Barbara Creecy weighed in on the crisis surrounding the wage deal Prasa signed with the entity’s two biggest unions recently, saying it was “enforceable”, despite the rail operator seeking to renege on it.
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) acting CFO Brian Alexander recently wrote to United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Cobus van Vuuren, and his SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) counterpart Jack Mazibuko, saying the state-owned company “will potentially not be complying” with the one-year 5.5% wage increase it signed with unions in July.
Both unions have threatened to take legal action.
According to the signed legal agreement, Prasa is required to implement a 5.5% across-the-board increase on employees’ total guaranteed package at the end of August 2025, with a lump sum back payment due at the end of September.
In an interview with Business Day on Wednesday, Creecy said: “My understanding is that Prasa has a wage deal and that wage deal is enforceable. The difficulty is that Prasa has an operating shortfall, so it may have to be settled by the courts,”
“It would be irresponsible of me to comment on the challenges Prasa is facing but I am in conversation with National Treasury, at this stage. I cannot say more.”
The parastatal incurred irregular expenditure of R3.8bn in 2022/23, earning a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general for the period. From 2018/19 to 2021/22, the auditor-general issued a disclaimer on its financial statements, which signifies that the accounts cannot be relied on and often suggests the company is in a parlous financial state.
Prasa received government subsidies f amounting to R7.2bn for operations and R12.3bn for capital expenditure in 2022/23.
The passenger rail operator generated revenue of R119m from fares, operating lease rental income of R620m, other income of R181m and interest received of R1.7bn.
Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie has said the union viewed the letter as a “deliberate act of disrespect and disregard for collective bargaining”.
“Untu will enforce the agreement in its entirety through litigation, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that this collective agreement is enforced. Prasa will also face litigation costs, wasting SA taxpayers’ money through fruitless and wasteful expenditure once again.”
Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said Prasa’s behaviour was surprising as the wage agreement was facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
“Prasa management is undermining labour ... and playing games at the expense of our members and workers,” she said.
“We are expecting our members to receive their 5.5% wage increment by the end of the month [August] as agreed. Failure to do that, [will leave us] with no choice but to take legal action against Prasa for breaching the agreement.
“Our legal team is ready, and it has already started to file documents against Prasa. We will serve the commissioner of the CCMA with a 30-day strike notice ... and we will start working on picketing rules,” Tshemese said.
Prasa wasn’t immediately available for comment.


