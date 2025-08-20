The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is due to start hearings on September 1, according to commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a recently retired Constitutional Court judge.
The first hearing is expected to be held in public at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. The venue has been made available to the commission free of charge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu interfered with police investigations and overstepped his role when ordering the disbandment of a task team probing political assassinations.
Madlanga said the commission aims to to submit an interim report to the president after three months and make recommendations.
“The entities and persons, people we must investigate are the SA Police Service, the metro police of the three metros in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any institution in the criminal justice system,” Madlanga said in July after the announcement of the commission.
“These entities and people are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.”
Madlanga commission to hear first evidence on September 1
Panel to investigate allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption at highest levels in criminal justice system
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
