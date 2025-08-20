A company director has appeared in court on charges of fraud over a tender to supply water to communities in the Great Kei area of the Eastern Cape.
Zongamele Zingisa Mafuya and her company Mafuya Investors appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.
The case stems from a tender advertised by Amatola Water in 2020 for the hiring of water tankers to supply water in various communities.
“There were numerous requirements for a company to qualify for the tender. One postulated that a licensed water tanker must be possessed by the potential service provider,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“In August 2020, it is alleged that the accused’s company, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud Amatola Water, ostensibly submitted a fictitious vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been supplied by the appropriate licencing authorities from the department of transport, while it was not the case. The submission made the suspect out to be a suitable service provider for the tender. Then she was awarded a tender to supply water to the areas.”
The company rendered services and submitted invoices for payment to Amatola Water. However, discrepancies were observed during auditing and the matter was referred to the Special Investigating Unit and later handed over to the Hawks.
The Hawks established that Amatola Water suffered a loss of more than R216,000.
Mafuya was released on warning and the case was postponed to September 18 to be transferred to the East London regional court.
Company director in court over alleged water tanker fraud in Eastern Cape
The case stems from a 2020 tender advertised by Amatola Water for the hiring of water tankers to supply water in various communities
A company director has appeared in court on charges of fraud over a tender to supply water to communities in the Great Kei area of the Eastern Cape.
Zongamele Zingisa Mafuya and her company Mafuya Investors appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.
The case stems from a tender advertised by Amatola Water in 2020 for the hiring of water tankers to supply water in various communities.
“There were numerous requirements for a company to qualify for the tender. One postulated that a licensed water tanker must be possessed by the potential service provider,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“In August 2020, it is alleged that the accused’s company, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud Amatola Water, ostensibly submitted a fictitious vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been supplied by the appropriate licencing authorities from the department of transport, while it was not the case. The submission made the suspect out to be a suitable service provider for the tender. Then she was awarded a tender to supply water to the areas.”
The company rendered services and submitted invoices for payment to Amatola Water. However, discrepancies were observed during auditing and the matter was referred to the Special Investigating Unit and later handed over to the Hawks.
The Hawks established that Amatola Water suffered a loss of more than R216,000.
Mafuya was released on warning and the case was postponed to September 18 to be transferred to the East London regional court.
TimesLIVE
African nations told to clean up water governance to get private sector funds flowing
Joburg mayor Dada Morero launches disciplinary board to probe mismanagement
DA Gauteng wants access to Ekurhuleni’s finances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
NEWS ANALYSIS: US tariffs could be the wake-up call SA needs to avoid car ...
Carmakers push for greater local input in manufacturing process
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.