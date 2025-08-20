Banks seek a jurisdictional shield in rand-rigging case
Jurisdiction cannot be part of the grounds for the appeal as the matter was decided by the Competition Appeal Court, lawyer argues
20 August 2025 - 20:32
UPDATED 20 August 2025 - 23:12
Lawyers for global banks spent hours on Wednesday trying to convince the Constitutional Court justices that the Competition Commission should be barred from prosecuting them over a decade-old rand rigging saga, in a high-stakes showdown over SA’s extraterritorial reach.
The commission turned to the top court, in a four-day hearing, to decide on the case and the jurisdiction question after its currency cartel probe repeatedly stumbled in court, including last year’s dismissal of charges against 17 banks by the Competition Appeal Court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.