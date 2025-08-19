Watchdog doubles down on banks in rand-rigging case
Competition Commission remains firm in its belief that lenders have a case to answer, Constitutional Court told
19 August 2025 - 20:21
Standard Bank, FirstRand and Nedbank have a case to answer over rand manipulation allegations despite their claim to the contrary, the Competition Commission told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
In a spirited argument before the top court, presided over by deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo, the regulator said the three lenders, with dozens of their international peers, must be held accountable, without exception...
