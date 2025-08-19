Magistrates take Ramaphosa to court over salaries
Association wants president to implement commission’s suggested increases, which he has not implemented citing financial implications
19 August 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces legal action to increase magistrates’ salaries by 34%, forcing him into the awkward position of balancing judicial independence against the risk of triggering hikes across the entire public office payroll.
In court papers filed at the high court in Johannesburg, the Association of Regional Magistrates of Southern Africa (Armsa) argues that magistrates’ workloads and responsibilities have ballooned since 2008, yet their pay, capped at R1.16m a year, lags behind last October’s recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.