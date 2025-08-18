Tshwane fights Eskom over power for R30bn property development
Court will focus on whether the constitution gives municipalities the executive power for electricity distribution in own jurisdictions
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Tshwane metro will challenge the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in the Pretoria high court after the regulator granted Eskom a licence to supply power to a R30bn property development in the east of Pretoria.
Nersa in 2023 approved a power supply licence to Eskom for the Mooikloof Mega City development, under construction by Balwin properties in partnership with government, that is expected to build 50,000 residential units...
