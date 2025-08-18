Minerals Council urges government to evaluate effects of new bill
It worries that draft Mineral Resource Development Bill fails to encourage investment in local mining
18 August 2025 - 15:04
Minerals Council SA has called on the government to publish an impact assessment of SA’s new flagship mining policy as the draft Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025 continues to draw industry backlash.
The draft bill, which represents the local mining sector’s biggest regulatory overhaul since 2002, returned to the spotlight this week after its public comment period closed on Friday. ..
