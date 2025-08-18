Legacy foundations to meet to put national dialogue ‘back on track’
Boycotting bodies want less government control, dismiss national convention as a ‘talk shop’
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Civil society organisations that boycotted the first national convention, which was meant to lay the foundation for the national dialogue, are planning to meet this week to chart the way forward.
The August 20 meeting planned by a group of more than 50 organisations that first convened in 2024 is expected to reflect on the past weekend’s national convention held at Unisa...
