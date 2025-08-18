Jet-setting ministers drive travel costs up 10-fold
SA’s R273m travel spending exposes the cost of global ambition amid domestic austerity
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Cabinet ministers have racked up more than R273m in travel costs since the start of the seventh administration, a 10-fold increase that belies Pretoria’s austerity narrative and points to its expanding diplomatic engagements in a fractured global order.
This escalation eclipses any previous surge in post-apartheid government, departmental disclosures and ministerial replies reveal...
