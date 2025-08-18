Draft terms of reference for Mkhwanazi probe to cover alleged political interference
Ad hoc committee to examine ties between Senzo Mchunu, Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi Matlala alongside operational interference claims
18 August 2025 - 23:16
Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of police corruption reconvened on Monday and agreed to expand its draft terms of reference to include alleged political interference in SAPS operations.
The terms of reference remain in draft form pending formal adoption by the committee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.