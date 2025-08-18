ANC in for a bruising in the next local government elections
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
18 August 2025 - 13:18
The ANC will face its most devastating loss yet in the next local government elections if it does not urgently address the cost-of-living crisis and service-delivery backlogs.
The DA’s polling, which has previously been accurate, suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg. ..
