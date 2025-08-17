Goodyear SA plant in Kariega closes as workers accept improved payout
More than 900 people were employed at the plant, whose closure is a big blow to the Nelson Mandela Bay economy
17 August 2025 - 21:08
The Goodyear SA plant in Kariega shut its doors on Friday after unions secured an improved severance deal in terms of which each retrenched employee would receive R100,000, plus four weeks’ pay for every year worked.
The workers will also get their August salary and 2025 bonus entitlement accrual...
