Why an MBA degree is a game-changer for your career

In today’s complex work environment, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree opens more than just career doors; it opens perspective. While many pursue the qualification to climb the corporate ladder, its true value often lies in how it reshapes the way you lead, relate to others and understand yourself.

From mastering business strategy to exploring the psychology of people and teams, an MBA challenges not only how you think but also who you become in the process.

Why professionals choose an MBA

For mid-career professionals, an MBA is a deliberate step towards achieving greater impact. Whether the goal is career progression, transitioning into a new industry or honing leadership skills, an MBA offers a structured pathway to deepen business acumen and leadership capability.

As Stellenbosch Business School alumnus Edwin Kriel explains: “My career was dynamic and rewarding, but I recognised that to transition into broader leadership roles, I needed a deeper understanding of strategy, people leadership and organisational transformation.”

A transformative learning journey

An MBA builds technical and strategic skills, while reshaping how professionals understand themselves and lead others. For Kriel, one of the most profound shifts was in self-awareness and maturity as a leader.

“Before the MBA, I relied heavily on my natural leadership instincts. The programme forced me to deeply reflect on my leadership style, understand how others perceive me and develop a more structured, values-driven approach to leadership.”