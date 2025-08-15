Why an MBA degree is a game-changer for your career
A Stellenbosch Business School MBA can transform how you lead, think and grow. Discover alumnus Edwin Kriel’s journey of purpose-led leadership
In today’s complex work environment, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree opens more than just career doors; it opens perspective. While many pursue the qualification to climb the corporate ladder, its true value often lies in how it reshapes the way you lead, relate to others and understand yourself.
From mastering business strategy to exploring the psychology of people and teams, an MBA challenges not only how you think but also who you become in the process.
Why professionals choose an MBA
For mid-career professionals, an MBA is a deliberate step towards achieving greater impact. Whether the goal is career progression, transitioning into a new industry or honing leadership skills, an MBA offers a structured pathway to deepen business acumen and leadership capability.
As Stellenbosch Business School alumnus Edwin Kriel explains: “My career was dynamic and rewarding, but I recognised that to transition into broader leadership roles, I needed a deeper understanding of strategy, people leadership and organisational transformation.”
A transformative learning journey
An MBA builds technical and strategic skills, while reshaping how professionals understand themselves and lead others. For Kriel, one of the most profound shifts was in self-awareness and maturity as a leader.
“Before the MBA, I relied heavily on my natural leadership instincts. The programme forced me to deeply reflect on my leadership style, understand how others perceive me and develop a more structured, values-driven approach to leadership.”
Good to know
Stellenbosch Business School is the first in Africa to offer an MBA with Triple Crown accreditation: AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.
This elite status places it among the top 1% of business schools worldwide, ensuring your MBA qualification is globally recognised and respected.
He credits Stellenbosch Business School’s focus on responsible leadership and the guidance of professor Mark Smith in particular for shifting his understanding of what it means to lead: “Professor Smith’s lectures on values-based leadership had a profound impact on me ... I started integrating values like integrity, ambition and loyalty into how I led my team and managed conflict, and even how I raised my children.”
Real-world results: from theory to boardroom impact
Kriel didn’t confine his study of leadership to the course — he applied the lessons immediately. During his MBA, he stepped into a general manager role at RFG Foods’ Tulbagh factory, a site facing significant operational and cultural challenges.
Drawing directly on his MBA insights, Kriel led a cultural transformation initiative focused on values, active listening, leadership alignment and trust-building. Over time, employee engagement improved, morale shifted and operations stabilised.
“Instead of pushing change from the top down, we created platforms for employees to voice their concerns and contribute to shaping the new culture ... The change wasn’t only in operations — it was in mindset, behaviour and company culture.”
Learning with and from others
Another major benefit of the MBA is the exposure to peers from diverse industries, backgrounds and even countries. Syndicate groups provide not only academic support, but also professional insight and lifelong networks. Kriel’s syndicate helped sustain him through demanding periods, offering shared perspective and accountability.
Balancing work, study and family
Kriel’s MBA journey was not without sacrifice. He juggled a demanding executive role, three young children and intense academic pressure — all while self-funding the programme.
“The cost of an MBA is significant — it’s comparable to a deposit on a house. But I saw it as an investment rather than an expense ... I never considered pausing my studies. It was my personal commitment to future growth.”
His advice for others navigating similar financial decisions? “Plan ahead. Create a savings plan well in advance, and where possible, explore bursaries, employer support or structured payment plans. Also, don’t underestimate the emotional and financial load — talk about it with your family or partner. Their buy-in makes a difference.”
What comes next
For Kriel, graduation didn’t represent a finish line but a springboard. He sees himself stepping into a CEO role in the future — one where people, performance and purpose are aligned.
“I want a leadership role that allows me to maintain balance — being present for my family, continuing to grow and leaving a legacy defined not just by profits, but by people and purpose.”
Investing in yourself
An MBA is an important qualification, and it is also a transformative experience that sharpens your understanding of business strategy while deepening your awareness of people, purpose and self. As Kriel’s journey demonstrates, growth extends far beyond the boardroom.
