Untu threatens legal action over Prasa reneging on wage deal
In a letter, Prasa says the entity will potentially not be complying with the 2025/26 salary/wage collective agreement
14 August 2025 - 13:05
The United National Transport Union (Untu) is threatening legal action over attempts by railway operator Prasa to renege on implementing the one-year 5.5% wage deal it signed with unions in July.
Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie said the union noted with “great dismay and contempt” the recent letter by Prasa acting CFO Brian Alexander, which he addressed to Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren. ..
