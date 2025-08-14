Pula Group hits out at Motsepe’s SA court bid in R3.4bn graphite dispute
US firm denies its claim for damages against African Rainbow Capital in Tanzanian court is based on a flawed application
14 August 2025 - 20:01
A US-based firm, which has instituted a R3.4bn lawsuit against billionaire Patrice Motsepe and three of his affiliated companies in Tanzania, has rejected assertions that it has no right to sue.
Motsepe’s investment firm African Rainbow Capital (ARC) lodged an application with the Johannesburg high court this month to provide clarity in the matter, initiated in the Tanzanian courts by Pula Group in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.