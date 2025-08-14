Numsa signs two-year pay deal with pharmaceutical sector bosses
Other benefits of the wage agreement include the extension of maternity leave from four to six months
14 August 2025 - 09:26
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and bosses in the pharmaceutical sector have signed a two-year wage agreement.
The pay deal will see the sector’s 10,000 workers getting an increase of 5.5% from July 1 2025, which rises to 6% from January 2026, and again another 5.5% increase from July 2026, increasing to 6% from January 2027. The inflation rate is hovering around 3%...
