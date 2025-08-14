Mbeki foundation slams national convention organisers for ‘unethical claims’
Attendees will not be able to engage meaningfully with SA’s challenges, says chair Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
14 August 2025 - 19:19
The government’s move to launch a national dialogue to address the country’s social and economic malaise has descended into disputes, with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation accusing the organisers of the national convention of an “unethical effort to mislead the people”.
In a letter dated August 12 to National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) executive director Makhukhu Mampuru, the foundation said the August 15-16 meeting at Unisa “is not the first national convention” and accused organisers of misleading the public...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.