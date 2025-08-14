Court halts TotalEnergies offshore drilling amid SA gas crisis
Department’s authorisation found unlawful ‘as the process had not met environmental assessment and public participation requirements’
14 August 2025 - 17:02
The Western Cape High Court has overturned the government’s approval of an environmental authorisation granted to TotalEnergies EP SA for offshore oil and gas exploration along the country’s southwest coast, between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.
The court on Tuesday ruled the environmental impact assessment for the project was flawed, citing failures to adequately assess environmental, social, climate, and cross-border risks, and ordered a new decision-making process with fresh studies and public consultation...
