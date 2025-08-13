State gazettes carbon budget rules for high-emitting sectors
New regulations impose mandatory emissions limits, enforceable mitigation plans and steep penalties for noncompliance
13 August 2025 - 09:54
The government has gazetted new regulations establishing a mandatory carbon budgeting regime for SA’s highest-emitting sectors.
The significance of the regulations lies in their alignment with SA’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris agreement...
