Mastercard Foundation’s R1.9bn grant at risk over alleged misuse by SA venture firm
High court freezes dozens of bank accounts of Africa Founders Ventures
13 August 2025 - 05:00
A $106m (R1.87bn) grant by the philanthropic arm of global payment and technology group MasterCard is in peril after SA-based outfit Africa Founders Ventures (AFV) allegedly misused the funds in a case that casts SA in a bad light internationally.
Some of the funds were meant for African start-ups. According to MasterCard Foundation, it had already disbursed $42m in 2023/24, which it says AVF mismanaged, prompting legal action and a forensic audit...
