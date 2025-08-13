Lucky Montana in a corner in R46m tax legal battle with Sars
Former Prasa CEO and now MK MP has failed to file an answering affidavit for more than a year
13 August 2025 - 20:31
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana is in a legal conundrum after failing to file an answering affidavit for more than a year in a R46m tax debt legal battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
The Pretoria high court last month dismissed Montana’s condonation application for late filing of the answering affidavit. This means the hearing will proceed without an affidavit defending Montana in the case initiated by the tax authority for the attachment of his assets...
