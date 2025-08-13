Joburg copper cable thief gets 25 years

The Booysens magistrate’s court has convicted and sentenced Mxolisi Ntshulayilo to 15 years’ imprisonment for tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure.

Ntshulayilo, 30, was also handed an additional 10 years for the theft of Telkom copper cables on December 3 2024.

The Johannesburg K9 Unit members, who were patrolling Tiger Moth Road in Aeroton, noticed the accused emerging from a manhole near a box belonging to fibre internet provider Openserve.

The man was carrying a sack and a bag, and on searching the suspect, police discovered rolls of copper cables.

“A check of the manhole revealed that cables had been cut. The accused was arrested and charged,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.