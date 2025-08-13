National

GBV council still dormant as women’s month highlights state inaction

Despite its legal establishment more than a year ago, the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide remains unimplemented

BL Premium
13 August 2025 - 16:31
by Tara Roos

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, signed into law in May 2024, remains unimplemented more than a year later.

Despite its statutory status under act No 9 of 2024, the council has yet to appoint a board, establish its secretariat unit or commence operations, amid rising gender-based violence (GBV) statistics and systemic failures...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.