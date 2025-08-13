GBV council still dormant as women’s month highlights state inaction
Despite its legal establishment more than a year ago, the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide remains unimplemented
13 August 2025 - 16:31
The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, signed into law in May 2024, remains unimplemented more than a year later.
Despite its statutory status under act No 9 of 2024, the council has yet to appoint a board, establish its secretariat unit or commence operations, amid rising gender-based violence (GBV) statistics and systemic failures...
