Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran
Maphwanya and other generals of the defence force visited Iran this week to strengthen ties
13 August 2025 - 19:37
The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) has distanced itself from SA Defence Force (SANDF) chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya’s comments regarding SA’s foreign policy stance on Iran and the US.
Maphwanya is quoted by Iranian media as saying that Pretoria and Tehran share “common goals” and that the SANDF visit to Iran earlier this week “carries a political message.” ..
