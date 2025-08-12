Standard Bank joins Capitec and FNB to offer home affairs services
Home affairs also says the inclusion of additional banks will expand the service from 30 branches to hundreds more in both urban and rural areas
12 August 2025 - 15:31
SA’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank, has joined First National Bank and Capitec in supporting the department of home affairs’ initiative to use banks to provide Smart ID and passport services at branches and on digital banking apps.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber announced the inclusion of Standard Bank in the department’s new digital partnership model on X on Tuesday. ..
