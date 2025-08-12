SA to submit revised trade offer to US
Pretoria continues to confront tariff shock as it prepares to submit revised trade offer to the US
The government is continuing its push to persuade Washington to reconsider a 30% tariff on SA exports by submitting a revised trade offer and using its role as chair of the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) to rally a co-ordinated regional response.
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday that SA had submitted a revised trade offer to the US following the new tariffs, which came into effect on August 7. The revised offer builds on the previous one submitted in May, which included deals in liquefied natural gas, agriculture, mining, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and agri-machinery. ..
