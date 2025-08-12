SA mining edges up in the second quarter
The PGM sector is the main driver of the improvement in overall output
12 August 2025 - 12:38
SA’s mineral output recovered in the second quarter thanks to an uptick in gold and platinum group metals (PGMs), Stats SA’s latest mining production data showed.
Stats SA said SA mining production rose 3.9% in the second quarter after posting a 2.4% year-on-year gain in June, in line with expectations from Investec and Nedbank...
