R176.4m needed to fix Gauteng’s broken traffic lights
The DA calls on roads and logistics MEC to reallocate departmental funds to repair robots
12 August 2025 - 07:48
The DA in Gauteng has urged roads and logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to reallocate departmental funds to repair broken traffic lights in SA’s economic hub, an ambitious project estimated to cost R176.4m.
DA roads and logistics shadow MEC Evert du Plessis said only 77 out of 196 broken traffic lights in province will be fixed due to insufficient budget. This despite the provincial government department allocating an additional R80m to repair broken and vandalised traffic lights...
