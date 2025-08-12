Operation Dudula to meet Motsoaledi over foreigners’ access to public healthcare
The anti-migrant group has been blocking undocumented foreigners from receiving medical care in public health facilities
12 August 2025 - 10:28
Operation Dudula has confirmed it will meet the health department to discuss the issue of foreign nationals’ access to healthcare services.
The anti-migrant group has been blocking undocumented foreigners from receiving medical care in public clinics and hospitals, claiming they are adding pressure to the already overburdened healthcare system...
