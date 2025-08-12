Guptas’ Saxonwold compound sold for R34.5m

No 7 Saxonwold compound, the third Gupta mansion, believed to have been used for entertainment purposes. File picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE.
The Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, has been sold to a single buyer for R34.5m, marking the end of an era for the once-notorious properties at the centre of state capture allegations.
Park Village Auctions (PVA) announced the successful sale of the properties on numbers 3, 5 and 7 Saxonwold Drive and their contents, comprising furniture and appliances. The sale price was inclusive of buyer’s commission and VAT.
PVA’s Clive Lazarus said the buyer also purchased number 7A Saxonwold Drive for R6.5m, including buyer’s commission and VAT separately. This was not part of the Gupta assets.
“The business rescue practitioners are satisfied with this outcome, as is PVA. The sale signifies how we, with the BRPs, will be relentless in reclaiming funds owed to creditors,” said Lazarus.
The total value of all the properties had been listed at R64m in presale advertising.
When the bigger two homes failed to sell at auction and the smaller one only received an offer well below perceived market value, the auctioneers decided to adopt a private sale process.
The Saxonwold compound once served as the Gupta family’s SA residence during their rise to political influence. It was where the controversial brothers wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.
They fled SA in 2018 and the government is still pursuing extradition processes so that they can face criminal charges.
House no 7 is a three-storey entertainment property featuring 17 en suite bedrooms. It has a municipal valuation of R36.8m and monthly rates bill of R29,433.
House no 5 is a three-storey property known among staff and auctioneers as “the white house” and has a municipal value of R21.7m.
House no 3 is a single-storey house with three bedrooms, a storeroom, staff quarters and a small garage. Its municipal valuation is R5.5m.
Guptas’ Saxonwold compound sold for R34.5m
The total value of all the properties had previously been listed at R64m
The Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, has been sold to a single buyer for R34.5m, marking the end of an era for the once-notorious properties at the centre of state capture allegations.
Park Village Auctions (PVA) announced the successful sale of the properties on numbers 3, 5 and 7 Saxonwold Drive and their contents, comprising furniture and appliances. The sale price was inclusive of buyer’s commission and VAT.
PVA’s Clive Lazarus said the buyer also purchased number 7A Saxonwold Drive for R6.5m, including buyer’s commission and VAT separately. This was not part of the Gupta assets.
“The business rescue practitioners are satisfied with this outcome, as is PVA. The sale signifies how we, with the BRPs, will be relentless in reclaiming funds owed to creditors,” said Lazarus.
The total value of all the properties had been listed at R64m in presale advertising.
When the bigger two homes failed to sell at auction and the smaller one only received an offer well below perceived market value, the auctioneers decided to adopt a private sale process.
The Saxonwold compound once served as the Gupta family’s SA residence during their rise to political influence. It was where the controversial brothers wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.
They fled SA in 2018 and the government is still pursuing extradition processes so that they can face criminal charges.
House no 7 is a three-storey entertainment property featuring 17 en suite bedrooms. It has a municipal valuation of R36.8m and monthly rates bill of R29,433.
House no 5 is a three-storey property known among staff and auctioneers as “the white house” and has a municipal value of R21.7m.
House no 3 is a single-storey house with three bedrooms, a storeroom, staff quarters and a small garage. Its municipal valuation is R5.5m.
TimesLIVE
KPMG SA taps insider as new CEO
Prosus leads R75m funding round of Indian edtech start-up Arivihan
Only the smallest of three Gupta properties finds a buyer at Saxonwold auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Judge president Musi defends appointing acting judge in Nulane case blunder
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Corrupt ministers are not untouchable and must go
Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama on bail after fraud charges laid
Denel returns to profitability in early turnaround
Greenlight for Guptas’ extraditions but some NPA cases in the grey
SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.