Extradition case a test of NPA’s powers and independence
Constitutional Court to rule on who has authority to sign off on extradition requests
12 August 2025 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court will provide clarity on a much-contested legal question on who has the power to make extradition applications on behalf of SA to foreign states in criminal cases.
The court’s ruling will set precedence as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been entangled in a legal conundrum on the laws governing extradition to foreign countries. The top court last week granted the NPA leave to appeal two cases which it lost based on extradition applications. ..
