Exporters set to share shipping costs, intelligence as tariffs bite
Public given 15 days to comment on the block exemption trade minister Parks Tau intends to usher in
12 August 2025 - 11:41
UPDATED 12 August 2025 - 18:55
SA’s exporters, facing debilitating tariffs from the US, are set to gain a five-year reprieve under a government plan that will allow firms to jointly shoulder shipment costs, intelligence and infrastructure as part of a big push to keep goods competitive and trade diplomacy intact.
Minister of trade, industry & competition Parks Tau on Tuesday outlined measures the government will take to mitigate the “economic impact of the increased tariffs” and to contribute to the “resilience and growth” of SA exports...
