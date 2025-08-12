National

Emirates bans power bank usage on flights

Several airlines have changed their requirements this year

12 August 2025 - 18:11
by Staff Writer
On-board battery policies are changing on flights. Picture: 123RF/NENETUS
On-board battery policies are changing on flights. Picture: 123RF/NENETUS

Airlines are changing their policies on the use of portable chargers and power banks during flights.

Emirates has confirmed using any type of power bank is prohibited on its flights, effective from October 1, Corporate Traveller SA said on Tuesday.

Passengers on Emirates will be allowed to carry one power bank on board if they meet specified criteria but the power banks may not be used in the aircraft cabin — to charge devices from the power bank or to be charged themselves using the aircraft’s power source.

Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines have also changed their requirements this year and Virgin Australia has confirmed its battery policy is under review.

“It’s a safety measure,” said Herman Heunes, GM of Corporate Traveller SA.

“More and more airlines are introducing restrictions on using and charging portable devices in aircraft, especially when it comes to the use of power banks. We expect all the carriers to follow suit.”

The new regulations on Emirates stipulate:

  • flyers may only carry one power bank that is under 100Wh;
  • power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices while on board;
  • charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted;
  • all power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available;
  • power banks may not be placed in the overhead storage bin on the aircraft and must be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you; and
  • power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).

Heunes said passengers could pack a charging cord in their carry-on luggage that has a USB connection to charge a cellphone.

“Most aeroplanes, particularly on long-haul routes, have USB plugs you can plug into directly to charge while you fly, avoiding the need to use a power bank. 

“Be aware of where you are plugging in, though. Public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals and places such as airports can be hotspots for this.”

