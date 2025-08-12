Emirates bans power bank usage on flights

On-board battery policies are changing on flights. Picture: 123RF/NENETUS
Airlines are changing their policies on the use of portable chargers and power banks during flights.
Emirates has confirmed using any type of power bank is prohibited on its flights, effective from October 1, Corporate Traveller SA said on Tuesday.
Passengers on Emirates will be allowed to carry one power bank on board if they meet specified criteria but the power banks may not be used in the aircraft cabin — to charge devices from the power bank or to be charged themselves using the aircraft’s power source.
Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines have also changed their requirements this year and Virgin Australia has confirmed its battery policy is under review.
“It’s a safety measure,” said Herman Heunes, GM of Corporate Traveller SA.
“More and more airlines are introducing restrictions on using and charging portable devices in aircraft, especially when it comes to the use of power banks. We expect all the carriers to follow suit.”
The new regulations on Emirates stipulate:
flyers may only carry one power bank that is under 100Wh;
power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices while on board;
charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted;
all power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available;
power banks may not be placed in the overhead storage bin on the aircraft and must be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you; and
power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).
Heunes said passengers could pack a charging cord in their carry-on luggage that has a USB connection to charge a cellphone.
“Most aeroplanes, particularly on long-haul routes, have USB plugs you can plug into directly to charge while you fly, avoiding the need to use a power bank.
“Be aware of where you are plugging in, though. Public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals and places such as airports can be hotspots for this.”
Emirates bans power bank usage on flights
Several airlines have changed their requirements this year
Airlines are changing their policies on the use of portable chargers and power banks during flights.
Emirates has confirmed using any type of power bank is prohibited on its flights, effective from October 1, Corporate Traveller SA said on Tuesday.
Passengers on Emirates will be allowed to carry one power bank on board if they meet specified criteria but the power banks may not be used in the aircraft cabin — to charge devices from the power bank or to be charged themselves using the aircraft’s power source.
Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines have also changed their requirements this year and Virgin Australia has confirmed its battery policy is under review.
“It’s a safety measure,” said Herman Heunes, GM of Corporate Traveller SA.
“More and more airlines are introducing restrictions on using and charging portable devices in aircraft, especially when it comes to the use of power banks. We expect all the carriers to follow suit.”
The new regulations on Emirates stipulate:
Heunes said passengers could pack a charging cord in their carry-on luggage that has a USB connection to charge a cellphone.
“Most aeroplanes, particularly on long-haul routes, have USB plugs you can plug into directly to charge while you fly, avoiding the need to use a power bank.
“Be aware of where you are plugging in, though. Public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals and places such as airports can be hotspots for this.”
TimesLIVE
Delta Air vows not to use AI for personal pricing
Flight attendants sue Boeing for Max 9 mid-air panel blowout
International business briefs: Dubai airport records 46-million interim passengers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.