Banks to tell top court of reputational harm over rand-fixing probe
Lenders cite financial and reputational costs over cartel case
12 August 2025 - 05:00
SA banking majors FirstRand and Standard Bank will next week tell the Constitutional Court of the high financial and reputational costs they have incurred over Competition Commission’s allegations they formed part of a banking cartel to manipulate the rand.
The two banks stand accused of participating in a global conspiracy involving 28 foreign and local banks, allegedly colluding to fix and divide markets’ rand-dollar trading in 2007-13 — for their benefit...
