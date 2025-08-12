ANC’s talk on GNU has come to naught, say opposition parties
The second biggest party in the GNU, the DA says President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the ANC is still in power
More than a week after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved to include more parties in the government of national unity (GNU), it has not yet informed its existing coalition partners, DA leader John Steenhuisen told Business Day on Monday.
“We, as the second biggest partner in the GNU, have had no correspondence to that effect from the president, ANC secretary-general or Luthuli House. Also, I don't believe it is going to assist to include more members in the GNU. The statement of intent we signed when we joined the GNU said there had to be consultations and sufficient consensus, to include more political parties in the GNU,” Steenhuisen said. ..
