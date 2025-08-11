National dialogue to go ahead amid growing public scrutiny

Boichoko Ditlhake from Kagiso Trust, the chair of the convention organising committee. Picture: GCIS/SIYABULELA DUDA
The presidency has confirmed the inaugural national convention of the national dialogue will proceed on August 15-16, formally launching a constitutionally mandated process aimed at developing a national compact for transformation.
Convened under section 83 of the constitution by the head of state, the convention is framed as a structured national intervention to facilitate inclusive public deliberation on SA’s governance future.
The presidency’s briefing outlined the convention’s structure, objectives and fiscal arrangements amid growing public scrutiny over its cost and political intent.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya gave the assurance that all expenditure will comply with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Treasury regulations. “The reduced costs associated with hosting the national dialogue, as well as the funding plan, are done with the clear intention of reducing the cost to the fiscus,” Magwenya said.
Unisa’s in-kind contribution — including venues, catering, audiovisual services, printed materials and digital infrastructure — has significantly lowered the financial burden.
Funding will be drawn from existing budgets within the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and the presidency, with reimbursements to be processed through the adjustments budget later this year.
Despite these assurances, the convention has not escaped controversy. The withdrawal of the National Legacy Foundations, a coalition of political, cultural and civil society organisations, has exposed tensions over the dialogue’s ownership and structure. The foundations have accused the state of imposing a top-down process, while government officials have countered that the state is bearing the financial and logistical responsibility.
This breakdown reflects a deeper power struggle over whether the dialogue will serve as a legacy project for former president Thabo Mbeki, who first championed the idea in 2016, or for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who revived it after the ANC’s electoral decline and the formation of a government of national unity.
Ramaphosa has defended the initiative, stating: “The national dialogue is not just about talking. Like with Codesa, like with the national peace accord, it is expected to produce real results that have a tangible impact on the lives of our people.”
The convention will host 1,000 delegates, with 557 confirmed attendees from 28 sectors and more than 200 organisations. The remaining seats will be allocated to additional applicants, with representation prioritised for youth, women, LGBTQI+ people and historically marginalised communities.
While the delegate composition reflects a commitment to diversity, the presidency has not disclosed the criteria used to determine sectoral weighting or the mechanisms for public accountability in the selection process.
The governance framework includes an eminent persons group co-chaired by Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and Roelf Meyer, an interministerial committee chaired by deputy president Paul Mashatile, and a secretariat housed at Nedlac.
The convention organising committee was constituted after the foundations’ withdrawal from the preparatory task team, a development acknowledged but not explained in detail during the briefing.
The convention is expected to establish a steering committee and agree on modalities for nationwide community and sectoral dialogues, which will unfold over the coming months and culminate in a second convention in early 2026. These dialogues will be decentralised and iterative, with a minimum of three engagements planned in each of SA’s 4,300 wards.
Supported by a comprehensive media strategy and a mobile application, the process aims to enable broad public participation. While the dialogue is not a legislative process, its outcomes may carry normative and policy significance.
The presidency has framed it as a constitutional intervention, but the absence of a formal parliamentary mandate raises questions about the legal status of its recommendations and their integration into existing legislative and executive frameworks.
The convention’s deliberations may inform future policy proposals, but their enforceability will depend on subsequent political and institutional uptake.
Prof Lucky Mathebula told Business Day that the national dialogue recalls the foundational negotiations of the early 1990s. “This is the closest we’ve come to Codesa,” he said, “because it’s built around working committees, inclusive representation, and the principle of sufficient consensus where progress is made even without full agreement.”
During Codesa 1 and 2, 19 political parties and organisations convened to negotiate SA’s democratic future. Five working groups were established to address constitutional principles, transitional governance, reintegration of the TBVC states (Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei) and the role of the international community.
Though Codesa 2 collapsed before final agreements were signed, its outputs laid the groundwork for the 1993 interim constitution.
The national dialogue, if it is to succeed, must learn from that process: structured negotiation, clear mandates and a commitment to public legitimacy.
During the briefing, Maluleke stated: “This is not a talk shop. It is a structured, constitutional intervention to rebuild the nation through inclusive dialogue.”
Meyer added: “We are laying the groundwork for a new social contract, one that reflects the lived realities of all South Africans.”
Magwenya reaffirmed the presidency’s commitment to supporting the citizen-led process, describing the convention as a “kick-start” to broader national engagement on key issues facing the country.
The convention’s credibility will rest on its ability to generate actionable outcomes and maintain public legitimacy. While the preparatory arrangements appear procedurally sound and fiscally responsible, the long-term significance of the dialogue will depend on whether it produces durable reform or replicates the limitations of previous consultative efforts.
If it is to succeed, it must be structured to withstand the very political dysfunction it seeks to address.
National dialogue to go ahead amid growing public scrutiny
Convention to host 1,000 delegates in August despite funding concerns and stakeholder tensions
The presidency has confirmed the inaugural national convention of the national dialogue will proceed on August 15-16, formally launching a constitutionally mandated process aimed at developing a national compact for transformation.
Convened under section 83 of the constitution by the head of state, the convention is framed as a structured national intervention to facilitate inclusive public deliberation on SA’s governance future.
The presidency’s briefing outlined the convention’s structure, objectives and fiscal arrangements amid growing public scrutiny over its cost and political intent.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya gave the assurance that all expenditure will comply with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Treasury regulations. “The reduced costs associated with hosting the national dialogue, as well as the funding plan, are done with the clear intention of reducing the cost to the fiscus,” Magwenya said.
Unisa’s in-kind contribution — including venues, catering, audiovisual services, printed materials and digital infrastructure — has significantly lowered the financial burden.
Funding will be drawn from existing budgets within the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and the presidency, with reimbursements to be processed through the adjustments budget later this year.
Despite these assurances, the convention has not escaped controversy. The withdrawal of the National Legacy Foundations, a coalition of political, cultural and civil society organisations, has exposed tensions over the dialogue’s ownership and structure. The foundations have accused the state of imposing a top-down process, while government officials have countered that the state is bearing the financial and logistical responsibility.
This breakdown reflects a deeper power struggle over whether the dialogue will serve as a legacy project for former president Thabo Mbeki, who first championed the idea in 2016, or for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who revived it after the ANC’s electoral decline and the formation of a government of national unity.
Ramaphosa has defended the initiative, stating: “The national dialogue is not just about talking. Like with Codesa, like with the national peace accord, it is expected to produce real results that have a tangible impact on the lives of our people.”
The convention will host 1,000 delegates, with 557 confirmed attendees from 28 sectors and more than 200 organisations. The remaining seats will be allocated to additional applicants, with representation prioritised for youth, women, LGBTQI+ people and historically marginalised communities.
While the delegate composition reflects a commitment to diversity, the presidency has not disclosed the criteria used to determine sectoral weighting or the mechanisms for public accountability in the selection process.
The governance framework includes an eminent persons group co-chaired by Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and Roelf Meyer, an interministerial committee chaired by deputy president Paul Mashatile, and a secretariat housed at Nedlac.
The convention organising committee was constituted after the foundations’ withdrawal from the preparatory task team, a development acknowledged but not explained in detail during the briefing.
The convention is expected to establish a steering committee and agree on modalities for nationwide community and sectoral dialogues, which will unfold over the coming months and culminate in a second convention in early 2026. These dialogues will be decentralised and iterative, with a minimum of three engagements planned in each of SA’s 4,300 wards.
Supported by a comprehensive media strategy and a mobile application, the process aims to enable broad public participation. While the dialogue is not a legislative process, its outcomes may carry normative and policy significance.
The presidency has framed it as a constitutional intervention, but the absence of a formal parliamentary mandate raises questions about the legal status of its recommendations and their integration into existing legislative and executive frameworks.
The convention’s deliberations may inform future policy proposals, but their enforceability will depend on subsequent political and institutional uptake.
Prof Lucky Mathebula told Business Day that the national dialogue recalls the foundational negotiations of the early 1990s. “This is the closest we’ve come to Codesa,” he said, “because it’s built around working committees, inclusive representation, and the principle of sufficient consensus where progress is made even without full agreement.”
During Codesa 1 and 2, 19 political parties and organisations convened to negotiate SA’s democratic future. Five working groups were established to address constitutional principles, transitional governance, reintegration of the TBVC states (Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei) and the role of the international community.
Though Codesa 2 collapsed before final agreements were signed, its outputs laid the groundwork for the 1993 interim constitution.
The national dialogue, if it is to succeed, must learn from that process: structured negotiation, clear mandates and a commitment to public legitimacy.
During the briefing, Maluleke stated: “This is not a talk shop. It is a structured, constitutional intervention to rebuild the nation through inclusive dialogue.”
Meyer added: “We are laying the groundwork for a new social contract, one that reflects the lived realities of all South Africans.”
Magwenya reaffirmed the presidency’s commitment to supporting the citizen-led process, describing the convention as a “kick-start” to broader national engagement on key issues facing the country.
The convention’s credibility will rest on its ability to generate actionable outcomes and maintain public legitimacy. While the preparatory arrangements appear procedurally sound and fiscally responsible, the long-term significance of the dialogue will depend on whether it produces durable reform or replicates the limitations of previous consultative efforts.
If it is to succeed, it must be structured to withstand the very political dysfunction it seeks to address.
roost@businesslive.co.za
MK tables bill to overhaul land rights and expand restitution
Macpherson files criminal charges against suspended IDT executives
DA tables bill that aims to prohibit ‘impeachables’ re-entering office
From hairstylists and foreign travel to mansions and properties, MPs must disclose it all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: When a national dialogue turns into a spat
Credibility of national dialogue dented further
SA in ICU and Ramaphosa is having a national monologue, says Steenhuisen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.