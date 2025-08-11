Motsepe company in R3.4bn lawsuit showdown with US firm turns to SA court
ARC disputes the amount sought by the applicants and contend the value of the graphite project is $105m
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s investment firm African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has turned to the Johannesburg high court to lay down the law in a R3.4bn lawsuit initiated in Tanzania by a US-based company, Pula Group, against the businessperson and three companies affiliated to him.
Pula Group, headed by former US ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith’s daughter Mary, initiated the legal showdown against Motsepe, ARC, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and ARCH Sustainable Resources in 2023, accusing the Motsepe and the companies of breaching a 2019 confidential agreement in a mining project investment proposal in Tanzania for Pula Graphite. ..
