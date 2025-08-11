Home affairs partners with Capitec and FNB on smart IDs and passports
Government’s medium-term development plan is to make services available at 1,000 branches by 2029
11 August 2025 - 19:07
The department of home affairs has teamed up with Capitec and FNB to offer smart ID and passport services in a bid to improve access in rural areas where government offices are scarce.
According to the department, the partnership will enable citizens to access smart ID and passport services at hundreds more bank branches across the country, adding to the 30 already offering the service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.