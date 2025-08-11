DA calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap national dialogue
‘The fact that others are now withdrawing from the national dialogue shows that it is an illegitimate talk shop,’ says John Steenhuisen
The DA says the SA economy is in the intensive care unit and “decisive action” is needed from the government of national unity (GNU) — not another “talk shop” like the national dialogue expected to happen later this week, is expected to be.
“Unlike the national dialogue, which will cost hundreds of millions of rand, the DA’s plan is free. The fact that others are now withdrawing from the national dialogue shows that it is an illegitimate talk shop. South Africans do not need more dialogue; they need real delivery. The DA will relentlessly use our influence inside the GNU and parliament to push for these reforms. It is time for urgent action. We must create economic growth and jobs,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said at a media briefing in Johannesburg. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.