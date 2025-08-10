Eskom burns R5.8bn of diesel to meet winter demand

Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Eskom insists that its expenditure on diesel is within budget despite burning nearly R6bn in fuel to run its open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) in the first four months of the financial year.
This is nearly 50% of what it spent on diesel in the past financial year.
The power utility on Friday said between April 1 and August 1, it spent R5.84bn on fuel for its OCGT plant.
“From April 1 to August 7 2025, diesel spend remains within the allocated budget. The winter outlook, published on May 5 2025, covering the period ending August 31, remains valid,” Eskom said.
“It indicates that load-shedding will not be necessary if unplanned outages stay below 13,000MW. If outages rise to 15,000MW, load-shedding would be limited to a maximum of 21 days out of 153 days and restricted to stage 2.”
The utility said in the first week of August, the energy availability factor (EAF) ranged from 62%-70%, “reflecting the fleet’s growing stability and improved reliability”.
The utility, headed by CEO Dan Marokane, added that it planned to return to service 3,280MW of generation capacity ahead of the evening peak throughout this week, as a measure to further strengthen grid stability.
André Lourens, economist at the Minerals Council SA, said while reliance on OCGTs remained high, Eskom had managed to keep diesel expenditure within budget.
“Eskom’s ability to maintain supply is partly dependent on its continued use of OCGTs to manage peak demand. Between April 1 and July 24, Eskom spent R5.616bn on fuel for its OCGT plants. This reflects a higher reliance on OCGTs compared to the same period last year,” he said.
“For context, Eskom’s total OCGT fuel expenditure for the previous financial year [April 1 2024 to March 31 2025] was R11.432bn. Four months into the current financial year, Eskom has already reached nearly 50% of last year’s diesel spend.”
While there had been an improvement in Eskom’s operational performance, Lourens said “this progress is tempered by setbacks in Eskom’s nuclear fleet. On July 15 2025, Eskom confirmed further delays in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 1 due to cracks found in the tubing of two of the three newly installed steam generators.”
“Additionally, Koeberg Unit 2 will need to shut down again before its nuclear operating licence expires on November 9 2025 to complete post-replacement testing — raising concerns about the integrity of its newly installed steam generators.”
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s billion-rand pattern of failure
Eskom moving towards higher energy availability factor, MPs told
VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Stick with fossil fuel for baseload
DAN MAROKANE: Eskom’s true progress is rooted in the expertise of its people
Political interference will not feature in grid expansion programme, says Masondo
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.