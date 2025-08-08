Top law firms have failed transformation, says Legal Practice Council
Sector has done little to reverse apartheid’s unfair discrimination against black professionals, says LPC chair
08 August 2025 - 05:00
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has defended the new government policy aimed at transforming the legal sector, saying top law firms fighting it want to preserve a status quo that favours a privileged minority.
The broad-based BEE legal sector code, which replaces the generic BEE code policy, was implemented in September 2024 and triggered the biggest legal battle within the legal fraternity. ..
