SA moved closer to becoming a full sovereign member of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the continent’s leading provider of trade finance, after the cabinet gave its approval to the plan, the government said on Thursday
Membership of Afreximbank, which has a balance sheet of $35bn, would give SA access to new trade investment products at a time when the tariff row with the US has increased the need for new export markets.
However, Afreximbank has in recent months been in a dispute over whether its loans to African nations should be restructured in the event of defaults.
The government said it would get a class A shareholding, meaning it would have an increased role in Afreximbank’s governance.
That would include “influence over its strategic direction, structure and leadership appointments”, it said in a statement containing cabinet decisions.
The government did not give a time frame on when SA’s membership would be finalised.
SA was not able to fully join Afreximbank as a state member when it was created in 1993 as the country was still under apartheid rule.
It took up an unspecified amount of shareholding in 2017 without acceding to the treaty founding the bank.
Afreximbank has four shareholder categories, including class A, which is made up of African governments that hold more than 50% of shares spread among 53 member states, and regional multilateral financial institutions including the African Development Bank.
The rest of the shares are held by commercial banks and private funds, overseas investors and general investors through depositary receipts listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.
The Cairo-based Afreximbank did not respond immediately to a request for comment on cabinet’s approval.
SA closer to full membership of biggest African trade bank
Cabinet has approved the plan for SA to become a full sovereign member of the Africa Export-Import Bank
SA moved closer to becoming a full sovereign member of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the continent’s leading provider of trade finance, after the cabinet gave its approval to the plan, the government said on Thursday
Membership of Afreximbank, which has a balance sheet of $35bn, would give SA access to new trade investment products at a time when the tariff row with the US has increased the need for new export markets.
However, Afreximbank has in recent months been in a dispute over whether its loans to African nations should be restructured in the event of defaults.
The government said it would get a class A shareholding, meaning it would have an increased role in Afreximbank’s governance.
That would include “influence over its strategic direction, structure and leadership appointments”, it said in a statement containing cabinet decisions.
The government did not give a time frame on when SA’s membership would be finalised.
SA was not able to fully join Afreximbank as a state member when it was created in 1993 as the country was still under apartheid rule.
It took up an unspecified amount of shareholding in 2017 without acceding to the treaty founding the bank.
Afreximbank has four shareholder categories, including class A, which is made up of African governments that hold more than 50% of shares spread among 53 member states, and regional multilateral financial institutions including the African Development Bank.
The rest of the shares are held by commercial banks and private funds, overseas investors and general investors through depositary receipts listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.
The Cairo-based Afreximbank did not respond immediately to a request for comment on cabinet’s approval.
Reuters
SA closer to full membership of Africa’s biggest trade bank
SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit
NEVA MAKGETLA: The AfCFTA and SA development
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
AVIAS NGWENYA AND MARYLLA GOVENDER: What SA can learn from Greece’s ...
NADIA MATULICH AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: When optimism isn’t enough: tracking ...
China’s food security drive good news for SA atchar and macadamia nuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.