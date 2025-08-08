LOTTERY OPERATOR TENDER
ANC donor almost bagged state’s largest tender
Tau reveals why he declined Ringeta, backed by Batho Batho Trust, to operate the national lottery
08 August 2025 - 05:00
In a dramatic late-stage intervention in one of SA’s most lucrative tenders, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau overruled his own advisory panels by sidelining a bid backed by a consortium made up of ANC donor Batho Batho Trust over a conflict-of-interest finding.
The consortium, Ringeta, in which Batho Batho had a substantial interest, had been a shoo-in for the contract, said to be north of R60bn, after having topped both bid evaluation and adjudication panels before being ruled out at the last minute...
