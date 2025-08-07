Trade talks with US to continue over 30% tariffs on SA exports
President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘reached out, through a phone call, to President Donald Trump’ on Wednesday, says minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
07 August 2025 - 12:48
The SA government is committed to finding constructive and sustainable solutions to the US decision to impose a 30% tariff on SA exports, through continued engagements with the US “including at a presidential level”, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.
“As communicated through the presidency, President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has reached out, through a phone call, to President [Donald] Trump yesterday [Wednesday] morning as part of bolstering SA’s negotiation efforts on the trade agreements,” Ntshavheni said. ..
