SA joins international push to put the sparkle back in real diamonds

Cabinet has approved move to seek 1% of rough diamond sales to support marketing of SA’s real diamonds to enable economic growth and job creation

07 August 2025 - 20:38
by Nqobile Dludla
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO
SA’s cabinet has approved participation in an international effort to boost the marketing of real diamonds, responding to the increasing appeal of lab-grown gems and funded by a 1% levy on the annual revenues of diamond companies.

The natural diamond market has struggled in the past three years due to rising consumer demand for the cheaper synthetic gems, coupled with global macroeconomic volatility which has led to lower international prices.

In June, representatives from leading African producer nations, trade bodies and De Beers — part of Anglo American — signed an accord aimed at working together to promote natural diamonds and drive global demand.

The signatories intend to allocate 1% of the annual revenue they generate from rough diamond sales to fund this initiative, spearheaded by the Natural Diamond Council.

SA had not initially signed the accord, but minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday announced that cabinet had approved the department of mineral & petroleum resources’ participation in international agreements aimed at helping diamond-producing countries better promote and market natural diamonds globally.

“For this to be realised, cabinet has further approved that the diamond industry be requested to contribute 1% of their annual revenues generated from rough diamond sales to support marketing of SA’s real diamonds to enable economic growth and job creation,” Ntshavheni said.

With their lower environmental impact and increasingly competitive pricing, synthetic diamonds are gaining appeal among younger, ethically conscious consumers — a shift that is pressuring traditional diamond miners and retailers to rethink their strategies.

SA is the world’s 6th-biggest diamond producer by volume. Its diamond production dipped 0.9% to about 5.8-million carats in 2024, with total sales of R13bn, down 21% from 2023.

“Lab-grown diamonds are eating into our dinner,” minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe said at a meeting with diamond producers on Tuesday. “I’m very convinced that the marketing of natural diamonds is a necessary intervention.” 

Reuters

SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes stiff tariffs, says Mantashe

SA is by far the world’s leading producer of platinum group metals
National
1 week ago

RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: Opportunism meets political theatre in Botswana’s De Beers gambit

The president’s mixed messaging creates policy uncertainty and reflects a posture aimed at managing domestic pressures
Opinion
1 week ago

De Beers to close lab-grown diamond brand

The company will shut down Lightbox to focus on natural diamonds as it battles weak prices
Companies
2 months ago

BRYAN SILKE: The new scramble for Africa requires strategic foresight

The flags have changed — but the goal still is dominance over resources and technology
Opinion
2 months ago
