SA joins international push to put the sparkle back in real diamonds

SA’s cabinet has approved participation in an international effort to boost the marketing of real diamonds, responding to the increasing appeal of lab-grown gems and funded by a 1% levy on the annual revenues of diamond companies.
The natural diamond market has struggled in the past three years due to rising consumer demand for the cheaper synthetic gems, coupled with global macroeconomic volatility which has led to lower international prices.
In June, representatives from leading African producer nations, trade bodies and De Beers — part of Anglo American — signed an accord aimed at working together to promote natural diamonds and drive global demand.
The signatories intend to allocate 1% of the annual revenue they generate from rough diamond sales to fund this initiative, spearheaded by the Natural Diamond Council.
SA had not initially signed the accord, but minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday announced that cabinet had approved the department of mineral & petroleum resources’ participation in international agreements aimed at helping diamond-producing countries better promote and market natural diamonds globally.
“For this to be realised, cabinet has further approved that the diamond industry be requested to contribute 1% of their annual revenues generated from rough diamond sales to support marketing of SA’s real diamonds to enable economic growth and job creation,” Ntshavheni said.
With their lower environmental impact and increasingly competitive pricing, synthetic diamonds are gaining appeal among younger, ethically conscious consumers — a shift that is pressuring traditional diamond miners and retailers to rethink their strategies.
SA is the world’s 6th-biggest diamond producer by volume. Its diamond production dipped 0.9% to about 5.8-million carats in 2024, with total sales of R13bn, down 21% from 2023.
“Lab-grown diamonds are eating into our dinner,” minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe said at a meeting with diamond producers on Tuesday. “I’m very convinced that the marketing of natural diamonds is a necessary intervention.”
SA joins international push to put the sparkle back in real diamonds
Cabinet has approved move to seek 1% of rough diamond sales to support marketing of SA’s real diamonds to enable economic growth and job creation
SA’s cabinet has approved participation in an international effort to boost the marketing of real diamonds, responding to the increasing appeal of lab-grown gems and funded by a 1% levy on the annual revenues of diamond companies.
The natural diamond market has struggled in the past three years due to rising consumer demand for the cheaper synthetic gems, coupled with global macroeconomic volatility which has led to lower international prices.
In June, representatives from leading African producer nations, trade bodies and De Beers — part of Anglo American — signed an accord aimed at working together to promote natural diamonds and drive global demand.
The signatories intend to allocate 1% of the annual revenue they generate from rough diamond sales to fund this initiative, spearheaded by the Natural Diamond Council.
SA had not initially signed the accord, but minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday announced that cabinet had approved the department of mineral & petroleum resources’ participation in international agreements aimed at helping diamond-producing countries better promote and market natural diamonds globally.
“For this to be realised, cabinet has further approved that the diamond industry be requested to contribute 1% of their annual revenues generated from rough diamond sales to support marketing of SA’s real diamonds to enable economic growth and job creation,” Ntshavheni said.
With their lower environmental impact and increasingly competitive pricing, synthetic diamonds are gaining appeal among younger, ethically conscious consumers — a shift that is pressuring traditional diamond miners and retailers to rethink their strategies.
SA is the world’s 6th-biggest diamond producer by volume. Its diamond production dipped 0.9% to about 5.8-million carats in 2024, with total sales of R13bn, down 21% from 2023.
“Lab-grown diamonds are eating into our dinner,” minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe said at a meeting with diamond producers on Tuesday. “I’m very convinced that the marketing of natural diamonds is a necessary intervention.”
Reuters
SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes stiff tariffs, says Mantashe
RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: Opportunism meets political theatre in Botswana’s De Beers gambit
De Beers to close lab-grown diamond brand
BRYAN SILKE: The new scramble for Africa requires strategic foresight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
De Beers to close lab-grown diamond brand
CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: A governance framework for Africa’s critical minerals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.